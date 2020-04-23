FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Severe storms target Central Florida

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News

Inclement weather is beginning to track across North Central Florida. A tornado watch remains in effect until midnight for northern parts of the FOX 51 viewing area, including Gainesville.

The approaching cold front will lead to the potential for strong to severe thunderstorm development late tonight and early tomorrow morning. The highest potential for severe weather in the FOX 35 viewing area (across Lake, Volusia, Seminole and Orange counties) will occur in the mid-to-late morning hours.

Frequent lightning is expected, along with the possibility of wind gusts up to 60 mph, up to one inch or quarter-sized hail and tornadoes. Storms will move quickly to the east northeast at 40 to 45 mph.

It's not surprising that the storm prediction has issued an ENHANCED RISK area for the I-10 corridor in the Florida Panhandle Northward into Southern Georgia.

The highest concentration of storms are firing off in that region, some very strong and the location of the storms matches up nicely with the current tornado watch.

Looking at the forecast modeling for Central Florida, isolated storms could develop across the Central Peninsula closer the Volusia County coastline this evening, some of the storms could be strong and much of that area is involved in the slight risk area issued by SPC.

The main line of weather will arrive in the FOX 51 WOGX viewing area in the wee early morning hours of Friday. Progress South into Central Florida is expected around sunrise Friday morning. Heavy rain, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all possible during that time.

On Friday, the entire FOX 35/FOX 51 viewing area is highlighted with a slight risk of severe storms. Main threats through the day will continue to be heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and a possible isolated tornado. You can trust the FOX 35 Weather Authority for full coverage as storms move in.