Hurricane Delta expected to hit Louisiana coast as Category 2 storm on Friday

Hurricane Delta is holding steady in strength as it closes in on Louisiana.

As of 11 a.m., the storm had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and was moving to the north at 13 mph.

The eye, or center of circulation, was about 130 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana.

Early Friday morning, a NOAA buoy east of the eyewall recorded a wave height of 35 feet and sustained winds of 78 mph, with gusts of 99 mph.

Delta will be closing in on southwestern Louisiana by 2 p.m. as a Category 2 storm, according to the latest track from the National Hurricane Center.

Life-threatening storm surge, flooding rainfall and destructive winds will inundate the area.

Six weeks ago, Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron as a Category 4 storm.

