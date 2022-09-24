Tropical Storm Ian: Emergency Information for Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy counties

As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty."

As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Alachua County, including evacuations, road closures, school closings, and where to get sand and sandbags. As additional information comes into the FOX 51/FOX 35 newsroom, we will update this page.

ALACHUA COUNTY

Sandbags: No distribution spots announced.

Evacuations: No evacuations ordered.

Emergency shelters: No emergency shelters announced.

Contact Alachua County Emergency Management

DIXIE COUNTY

Sandbags: No distribution spots announced.

Evacuations: No evacuations ordered.

Emergency shelters: No emergency shelters announced.

Contact Dixie County Emergency Management

GILCHRIST COUNTY

Sandbags: No distribution spots announced.

Evacuations: No evacuations ordered.

Emergency shelters: No emergency shelters announced.

Contact Gilchrist County Emergency Management

LEVY COUNTY

Sandbags: No distribution spots announced.

Evacuations: No evacuations ordered.

Emergency shelters: No emergency shelters announced.

Contact Levy County Emergency Management