Orlando Weather Forecast: Soggy pattern continues across Central Florida Sunday | See timeline

Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 73 degrees | Rain: 70% chance PM Storms



Main weather concerns: The soggy pattern continues with plenty of tropical moisture overhead. Highs remain in the 80s today. Showers and storms return-mainly after 2 p.m. for most locations. The best chance of rain will be across our northern counties. The main storm threats include heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds and plenty of lightning strikes. Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.

BEACHES

A bit more sunshine today, but with more scattered afternoon storms. Stay weather aware this afternoon/evening for AM + PM storms containing lightning. Rain chances peak around 50%. There is a moderate rip current risk at all east coast beaches through this weekend. Surf is in the 1-2' range.

THEME PARKS

Humid again with partly to partly cloudy skies. Stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c. The best chance for rain is between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

This weather pattern continues through at least Tuesday. Keep your umbrella handy this week. A northeast wind could bring drier weather by mid week with Fiona in the western Atlantic.

TROPICS

Tropical Storm FIONA is nearing hurricane strength just south of Puerto Rico Sunday morning. Increasing winds and big tropical rains will overspread the islands over the next two days.



Our EXCLUSIVE FOX MODEL is very much inline with the current FIONA forecast from the NHC. Tracking has FIONA intensifying to a hurricane before making landfall in Puerto Rico and then heading to the NW past the Dominican Republic.

From there our FOX MODEL takes the system to the north and heading in the direction of Bermuda. Only impact locally will be higher surf and rip current risk this week.

You can depend on the FOX 35 STORM TEAM when it comes to tracking the tropics. Our FOX MODEL updates through the day and as those updates come in, we will share the latest with you!