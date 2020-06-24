Expand / Collapse search

Scorching heat will bring 'feels-like' temperatures to 100°+ on Wednesday

By Kristin Giannas
Weather Forecast: June 24, 2020

FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas has your Central Florida forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - It'll be another day of big-time heat, as temperatures soar to the mid-90s across East Central Florida on Wednesday. 

"When you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like 105° in the shade,"  FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas said.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 mph, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5:00 PM.

Expect the mostly sunny and hot weather to stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Rain chances go down a bit on Friday, thanks to a ridge of high pressure dominating the forecast through the weekend.

