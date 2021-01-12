Series of cold fronts moving through Florida as winter rolls on

Yet another cool front will move into the area today.

Expect lots of clouds and cooler high temps on this Tuesday as a result. Highs will hit near 70 around Orlando, cooler up in North Central areas, you'll find some mid-60s there. Could be a little PM clearing over the far North though clouds will remain stout across the East Central Peninsula. Only very isolated sprinkles are expected mainly South of Orlando today.

Tonight, lows will come in a bit chillier! Low 40s up near Gainesville, closer to 50 around Orlando.

Skies will remain a bit cloudy but, some of the cloud cover should break up a bit as we head into Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will remain in the 60s under a canopy of mixed skies.

Advertisement

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

By this weekend, a stronger front will be staging to our North by Friday. This system will bring a few showers Friday-Friday night.

The main impacts will be felt in the temperature department with highs and lows crashing down both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday highs will struggle to hit 60 degrees despite near full sunshine.

The real chill arrives overnight Saturday into sunrise on Sunday. Expect widespread lows in the 30s and 40s under clear skies. Winds could be a bit elevated over the weekend, adding to the fresh chill.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.