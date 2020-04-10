Showers today, pleasantly cool tonight

A cold front will move over the state on Friday, bringing increased cloud cover and scattered showers to Central Florida.

Afternoon high temperatures will top off in the 70s areawide, with Orlando hitting 78 degrees.

Expect a 40% chance for rain, mainly before 5:00 PM.

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms later in the day for Brevard and Osceola counties.

Breezy winds out of the west will become northerly, with much cooler temperatures tonight.

Saturday morning will be pleasant, with dry skies and mid-and-upper 50s on the map.

Sunshine will warm us to around 80 degrees, with just a 10% chance for rain.

The heat and humidity will be on the rise by Easter Sunday, with temperatures approaching the low-90s and a 30% chance for showers.

