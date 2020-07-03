Steamy temps and rainfall for the Fourth of July holiday

All eyes are on the weekend forecast as we celebrate the 4th of July here in Central Florida.

Residents and visitors should expect very warm, humid conditions on the big day. Area highs will soar into the lower 90s. Combine those 90s with the humidity and we're talking about a "feels like" temperature near the 100-degree mark for the afternoon hours.

Hydration is key in a situation like this. Spending some time in the A/C will also help.

Rain will be a concern this holiday weekend as well.

An area of disturbed weather over North Florida will generate widespread showers and storms across the Central Peninsula both Saturday and Sunday. While the bulk of the rain chances side over to the PM hours both days, don't rule out isolated showers before the noon hour.

Heavy rain and dangerous lightning will be the norm so do consider this if outdoor plans are part of the day. If you happen to be at the beaches or boating, don't hesitate to find safe ground should storms approach!

The hour-by-hour forecast calls for showers and storms to develop in the 12 p.m. hour with chances holding at roughly 70% through 6 p.m. While it won't be raining all day, all the time, there will be distinct times of showers and storms scattered about. Hopefully by mid-evening, showers and storms will begin to diminish so the masses can enjoy some fireworks. It's looking a bit more favorable during that time, so fingers crossed!

Forecast modeling is indicating a departure of rain for many areas heading into the 8 p.m. timeframe, clearing the beaches through 9 p.m.

Consecutive days of scattered heavy rainfall across Central Florida will bring some accumulations. Forecast models are pointing to over an inch from the weekend through next Wednesday. Northern parts of the viewing area will see the highest amounts.

Stay safe out there and happy Independence Day from the FOX 35 Weather team!