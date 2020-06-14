Storms and showers to move through Central Florida

A wet weather pattern is entering Central Florida on Sunday, as moisture moves into the region.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase as the day progresses, really picking up after lunchtime. The bulk of storms will be around dinner time.

The storms should clear just after sunset but some overnight showers are possible near Melbourne and the Treasure Coast.

More moisture will move into Central Florida as Monday begins, meaning showers will stick through Monday. With high temperatures accompanying the wet weather, expect high humidity.

Rain chances will drop significantly by Wednesday but could return by the weekend.

