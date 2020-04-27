Sunny, clear blue skies kick off the week but when does the rain return to Central Florida?

It's a pleasant start to the workweek, with lower humidity and cooler wake-up temperatures in the mid-and-upper 60s across Central Florida.

High pressure is in control of the forecast, with northerly winds keeping afternoon high temperatures slightly below normal for this time of year, right around 80 degrees.

The normal or average temperature in Orlando for the end of April is 85 degrees.

On Sunday, temperatures were above-normal, topping off at 89 degrees at the Orlando International Airport.

Tonight temperatures will drop to the mid-50s across interior counties and right around 60 degrees along the coast.

A cold front will move across the state on Thursday, increasing our chance for showers and isolated storms.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the weekend, with low 90s expected on Sunday.