System has low chances of formation, could produce heavy rainfall

A system moving westward in the Atlantic does not have strong chances of developing but could still produce heavy rainfall for the islands in its track, forecasters say.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands and is moving westward.

They said that strong upper-level winds are expected to inhibit significant development of the system. It only has a 10 percent chance of formation.

Nevertheless, the area could still produce heavy rainfall for the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Thursday, and Hispaniola on Friday.

