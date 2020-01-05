Temperatures drop into the 30s, 40s across Central Florida, expected to continue for several days

Thanks to a front earlier this weekend, Central Florida is experiencing cold temperatures across the region. Forecasters say this should stick around well into the first official work week of the new year.

A major cold front pushed through Central Florida on Saturday morning, bringing along severe weather that caused damage in Volusia and Lake County. Cooler air followed after skies cleared up, dropping temperatures into the 30s and 40s by Saturday night.

The cooler temperatures continued into Sunday, as wake-up temperatures stayed in the 30s and 40s. Highs on Sunday will struggle to hit the 60s, with it staying in the 50s across most of Central Florida. Skies are much clearer on Sunday, with rain chances staying very low.

Frost is possible on Monday morning in Alachua, Marion, Volusia, and Flagler Counties, as temperatures drop even lower overnight.

Temperatures should stay this way through much of the first workweek of 2020. It will warm up starting Thursday, with highs expected in the mid-70s and lows in 50s. Rain could return towards the later half of the week.

