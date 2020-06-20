The official start to summer will bring hot & humid conditions

Today is the first official day of summer and temperatures will be feeling like it in Central Florida!

Across the interior, temperatures will be in the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies. The coast will be near 90 degrees this afternoon.

FOX 35 Meteorologist Allison Gargaro says the "feels-like" forecast today, and through the next several days, will be nearly 100 degrees! With that being said, make sure to stay hydrated and in the air conditioning when possible.

This afternoon, summer storms will arrive as the sea breeze gets active after 3 p.m. There will be a 30%-40% coverage in our region for isolated storms and showers through sunset. Dry air aloft will keep rain chances to a minimum, but always stay weather aware.

It is also Father's Day weekend! If you have any outdoor plans with your Dad Saturday or Sunday, make sure to get outside as early as possible because it will be hot and humid.

