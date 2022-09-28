Tropical Depression 11 forms in the Atlantic, here is what you need to know

article

Tropical Depression 11 formed in the Atlantic Wednesday, but Floridians won't have to worry because according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) — this storm is expected to be short-lived.

Tropical Depression 11 is about 770 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands with 35 mph maximum sustained winds.

Thedepression is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph anda general northwest to north-northwest motion is expected until the depression dissipates in a few days, the NHC said.