Tropical Storm Arthur forms in Atlantic; first named storm of season

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is underway before its official start on June 1.

At 11 p.m. on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) declared Tropical Depression 1 as Tropical Storm Arthur. The latest advisory on Sunday morning located the storm about 380 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

It is said to be moving with top sustained winds of 40 mph and to the north-northeast at 9 mph, slowing slightly from 13 mph.

Forecasts say Arthur will stay well offshore of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina on Sunday and then approach the North Carolina coast on Monday, where it will drop between one to three inches of rain on Sunday night and Monday.

The tropical storm comes about two weeks before the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season actually begins. This is the sixth straight year that a named storm developed before the official start of the season.

A tropical storm warning was issued for parts of North Carolina’s coast, from Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds. Dangerous coastal surf conditions and rip currents are expected to spread northward from Florida to the mid-Atlantic states during the next few days.

Forecasters added that they do not believe Arthur will make landfall in the United States.

