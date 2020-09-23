Zombie storm arrives in the tropics, expert explains what this is

Just when you think 2020 can't get any wilder, zombie storms have arrived just in time for Halloween.

For example, Hurricane Paulette disappeared and then came back as a tropical storm. A 'zombie storm' is when a named storm weakens and becomes post-tropical but then redevelops into a tropical or subtropical system.

Dr. Phil Klotzback of Colorado State University said that these storms happen on occasion. He told FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro that "I think the thing that was unusual about Paulette is that Paulette was a full-blown hurricane -- a Category 2 hurricane -- actually pulled off making landfall in Bermuda, which is difficult because Bermuda is such a small island in a big ocean. And then it became extratropical as a mid-latitude cyclone for more than five days. High-pressure pushed it south instead of east toward Europe. The waters were warmer and it was able to redevelop into a tropical cyclone for another 24 hours before it dissipated a second time."

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts

The last time that this happened was in 2004 with Hurricane Ivan.

There is currently no tropical storm or hurricane activity in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) does not anticipate any new tropical formation in the next five days.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.