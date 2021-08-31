Unemployment benefits expire in September: Here's how you can save money now

article

COVID-19 unemployment benefits are set to expire Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, but because of state administrative rules, the last payable week for many receiving the extra $300 check will be Saturday or Sunday.

About 7.5 million Americans will lose pandemic unemployment benefits or receive a reduced check each week after the deadline.

On March 18, 2020, then-President Donald Trump signed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) to allow state unemployment insurance agencies to give additional funding due to the pandemic. Then, President Joe Biden expanded eligibility requirements for the benefits when he signed The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act on March 27, 2021.

But now, as the last payable week for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC). comes to an end, millions will lose the added $300 in benefits.

Economic impact of ending benefits

For many Americans, the extra federal programs for unemployment benefits have already ended - just 26 states are still paying benefits, according to The Century Foundation .

"What has happened in the 24 states that have successfully cut off pandemic benefits early demonstrates that the looming unemployment cliff will quickly translate into dire economic hardship for millions," Andrew Stettner, The Century Foundation senior fellow. "For example, economist Arindrajit Dube looked at the experience of workers in states cutting off benefits and found that added earnings among the minority who were able to return to work equaled only seven percent of lost benefits while spending dropped by 20% in the month.

This expiration of federal pandemic unemployment compensation occurs as job openings rose to an all-new high of 10.1 million on the last business day of June, according to the Department of Labor, where hires increased to 6.7 million.



Top ways to save money

As the pandemic benefits come to an end, millions could be left without income, earning less than they did before the pandemic or revert to receiving regular unemployment benefits. If you are looking for ways to save money, consider the following options:









