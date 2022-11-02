1 child dies, another injured along with adult driver after car crashes into canal in Volusia County

One child has died and another has been left seriously injured after a car crashed into a canal in Volusia County on Wednesday evening. The adult driver, who was also injured, was listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

South Daytona Police and Fire departments responded to the scene of the crash, near Sauls and Reed Canal roads, around 7:30 p.m. where they located the vehicle upside down in the water. Responders were able to flip the car by hand and remove the occupants to begin life-saving measures.

A car crashed into a canal in Volusia County on Wednesday, Nov. 2. [Source: Robin Henderson]

The three were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where officials said one of the children did not survive. The other child was taken by helicopter to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.

Shortly after 11 p.m., emergency crews were able to lift the car out of the canal for inspection.

"Based on the police department's initial investigation, it appears that the vehicle struck a raised curb which forced the vehicle to veer into the bridge attenuator and over the edge," a spokesperson with the South Daytona Police Department said.

The names of the victims were not immediately released. Investigators said there does not appear any sign of foul play, and they do not believe speed played a factor in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the events leading up to the crash is asked to contact the South Daytona Police Department at 386-322-3030