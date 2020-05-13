Police chief's body escorted to funeral home
Colleagues honored Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham who was killed Sunday in a plane crash.
Ocala firefighters honored for saving lives
Three Ocala firefighters have been honored for jumping into action, saving people from a fire.
People start lining up for President Trump's Friday rally in Florida
President Trump will return to Florida on Friday, October 16th, for a Make America Great Again rally in Ocala.
Man arrested after ramming into patrol car, deputies say
Deputies said an irate homeowner used his car as a battering ram, crashing into a patrol vehicle multiple times.
Five Ocala rescue members recognized as hometown heroes
Five Ocala Fire Rescue members were honored at fire station one in celebration of the 3rd Annual Hometown Heroes Awards presented by Hires-Baxley Funeral Home.
COVID-19 treatment underway in Florida has near-perfect success rate
Since April, they have seen a 96.4 percent survival rate for COVID-19 patients admitted at AdventHealth Ocala.
Dog reunited with owner after missing for 3 years
A dog found wandering into a store has been reunited with its owner after missing in Ocala for three years.
5 juveniles arrested after allegedly breaking into cars, Ocala Police say
Police want the public to make sure they are not leaving valuables inside their cars at night.
U.S. Navy to complete bombing exercises in Ocala National Forest this week
The U.S. Navy warned that drivers should "use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National Forest and surrounding areas."
Deputies: Man rammed vehicle into church, set foyer on fire
Steven Shields, 24, set fire to Queen of Peace Catholic church after smashing through the front door with a minivan, according to deputies.
Florida deputies searching for missing teen, concerned about her medical condition
Deputies said that the missing teen was wearing an orange shirt and shorts with a camouflage pattern.
Tickets now on sale for Garth Brooks concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across America
The only Florida date is at the Ocala Drive-In Theater.
Ocala leaders discuss future of Confederate monument
Nationwide, Confederate statues have been taken down at public places. Ocala’s city leaders are sounding-off on whether or not to remove a Confederate monument in Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park.
Fighting COVID-19 fog machine
A fog machine is the newest weapon in the fight against the coronavirus. A mixture of water and salt is used to fumigate large spaces and is said to kill 99 percent of all viruses and germs on multiple surfaces.
Ocala to return to in-person city council meetings May 19
Ocala city leaders are conducting business face to face. The next council meeting on May 19 will be in person. The chambers will allow for social distancing.
