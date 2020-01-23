1 cat dead, homeowner and second cat being treated after Orlando house fire

article

A house fire that broke out at an Orlando home has killed one cat and left another and its owner being treated for smoke inhalation.

The Orlando Fire Department says the fire broke out at 356 Hampton Ave. in Orlando on Thursday around 8:50 a.m. The fire appeared to have started in the back bedroom.

An elderly patient was treated for smoke inhalation. According to the fire department, one cat died in the fire. After a second search of the home, firefighters found another cat alive and treated it for smoke inhalation. The cat is being taken to a veterinarian to be checked out.

Fire officials says it appears there were a lot of items inside the home that could have caught fire and contributed to the the intensity of the blaze.

The fire remains under investigation.

This was the second house fire to break out Thursday morning in Orlando. Another fire that started at a breeder's home hours earlier killed at least 19 of the dogs on property.

