Rare two-headed snake found in Florida home
As if seeing a snake with two eyes staring at you isn’t bad enough, try one with 4 eyes!
Group ranks Gov. Ron DeSantis 6th best governor in the US
The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), a conservative group, released its rankings for each governor in the country.
Sarasota woman wins $2 million on scratch-off from Publix
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,780,000.
Ocala Fire Rescue members honored for saving 2 from burning building
Three firefighters who work at Fire Station One received Act of Valor awards for rescuing two people from an apartment fire in August.
President Trump to hold campaign rally in The Villages on Friday
The event will be held at The Villages Polo Club, 703 N Buena Vista Blvd., a 4:30 p..m.
Calming election fears
Foreign actors are accused of interfering in the 2020 Election. Florida lawmakers are requesting more information about an FBI investigation revealing Iran and Russia are trying to disrupt voting.
Final presidential debate now in the books
The final presidential debate was dramatically calmer and policy-focused.
Trump, Biden clash over range of issues at final presidential debate
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden clashed over alleged foreign financial entanglements in the final presidential debate on Thursday, with Trump telling Biden "you owe an explanation to the American people" about son Hunter Biden's past business dealings as the former vice president empathetically denied anything "unethical" took place.
Poll watchers ready for Election Day
There will be poll watchers during the election. We take a closer look at who they are and how they are trained to do what they do.
Foreign interference targets U.S. Election
One day after U.S. intelligence agencies said Iran and Russia obtained voter information for election interference, we are learning more about how the scammers got the information.
SpaceX scrubs 15th Starlink satellite mission
No new launch date has been released.
Florida reports over 5K COVID-19 cases, largest single-day increase since mid-August
According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 768,091.
Florida jobless claims drop last week
Nationally, the estimate of first-time claims was 787,000 last week, down from 842,000 during the week that ended Oct. 10.
UCF students to do remote learning week after return from spring break
"To help limit the spread of COVID-19, we will be rescheduling spring break from March to April 11 to 18."
Lakeland man wins $1 million from scratch-off lotto ticket
A man in Lakeland took home a $1 million prize after buying a lucky lotto ticket at a gas station.
Is Florida considering not releasing daily COVID-19 numbers?
Several news outlets reported this week that Gov. Ron DeSantis was considering pulling back on releasing those daily numbers, deaths, and hospitalizations.
Judge dismisses 3rd-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, other charges remain
A Hennepin County judge has dismissed the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, but denied the defense's motions to dismiss the other charges against him.
onePulse Foundation announces application period for scholarships
onePULSE Foundation, the not-for-profit established following the June 12, 2016 tragedy to honor and preserve the legacy of those killed and to create a sanctuary of hope, on Wednesday announced it will open its second scholarship application window beginning December 1, 2020.
Bikers move on, Trucktoberfest up next in Daytona Beach
Now that BIKE TOBER FEST is over, a new unsanctioned event is scheduled to happen this weekend... TRUCK TOBER FEST officially begins on Friday and police are worried.
Russia, Iran obtain voter registration data
Officials at the U.S Department of Justice say foreign actors have worked to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.