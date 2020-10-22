Calming election fears
video

Calming election fears

Foreign actors are accused of interfering in the 2020 Election. Florida lawmakers are requesting more information about an FBI investigation revealing Iran and Russia are trying to disrupt voting.

Trump, Biden clash over range of issues at final presidential debate

Trump, Biden clash over range of issues at final presidential debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden clashed over alleged foreign financial entanglements in the final presidential debate on Thursday, with Trump telling Biden "you owe an explanation to the American people" about son Hunter Biden's past business dealings as the former vice president empathetically denied anything "unethical" took place.

Foreign interference targets U.S. Election
video

Foreign interference targets U.S. Election

One day after U.S. intelligence agencies said Iran and Russia obtained voter information for election interference, we are learning more about how the scammers got the information.

onePulse Foundation announces application period for scholarships

onePulse Foundation announces application period for scholarships

onePULSE Foundation, the not-for-profit established following the June 12, 2016 tragedy to honor and preserve the legacy of those killed and to create a sanctuary of hope, on Wednesday announced it will open its second scholarship application window beginning December 1, 2020.