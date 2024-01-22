Man found dead after fire breaks out at duplex in Daytona Beach, officials say

A man has died following an early morning house fire in Daytona Beach Monday, officials said.

Daytona Beach police officers were conducting proactive patrol around 2:30 a.m. when they noticed smoke coming from the intersection of Madison Avenue and Ridgewood Avenue. They later discovered a duplex – located at 227 Madison Avenue – fully engulfed in flames.

When fire crews arrived, they were met with heavy flames and smoke.

Firefighters told FOX 35 News they had a difficult time working the fire because they could not get around the building to secure it due to a refrigerator blocking the door and barbwire on the back window, trapping the man inside the home. Once the fire was under control, firefighters found an unidentifiable man dead inside.

The state fire marshal has been requested to determine the cause of the fire.

At this time, police said they do not suspect foul play. An autopsy will be performed at the medical examiner's office.

Two people living on the other side of the single-story duplex were able to make it out safely, authorities said.

The home is a total loss.