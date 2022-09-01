1 dead after severe weather causes planes to flip at Orlando Executive Airport, authorities say

One person is dead, and a second is seriously injured after a pair of planes flipped at Orlando Executive Airport after intense storms moved through Central Florida on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

Carolyn Fennell, a spokesperson for Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA), said one of the planes was unoccupied, while the other plane was occupied, though it remained unclear how many people were aboard.

The planes turned over as the result of severe weather that passed over the area, Fennell said. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner observed a wind gust of 62 mph in the vicinity of the airport around 4:55 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued with reports of a microburst – a significant downward force of air that is sometimes accompanied by threats of hail, strong winds, and flooding rains.

Crews with the Orlando Fire Department discovered that one person was upon arrival, and another was transported as a trauma alert to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Sefere

Videos shared with FOX 35 showed a small plane completely flipped over, and multiple emergency responders near the tarmac. Operations were briefly paused due to weather, but have since resumed, the spokesperson said.

The National Transportation Safety Board​ and GOAA are assisting with the investigation.