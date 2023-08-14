'Our prayers go out to the family': Man killed in shooting inside Florida home, Flagler sheriff says

A man was shot and killed inside a home in Palm Coast early Monday morning according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Blare Drive. Deputies said a 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the incident was domestic in nature and the victim and suspect knew each other.

What led to the deadly shooting was not immediately released.

MORE HEADLINES:

Blare Drive is closed between Blaine Drive and Black Alder Driver as detectives investigate.

Law enforcement said they are not searching for any other suspects and there is no threat to the community.

"Our prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "Our detectives are working hard to determine what happened leading up to this incident. There is no threat to the community as this is a domestic-related incident contained to one residence."