1 dead from gunshot wound at home inside gated, Ocala-area subdivision

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a residence inside the gated Stonecrest Subdivision.

Deputies were called to the home just before noon on Tuesday, where they located a man who had been shot and died at the scene. Crime detectives joined the investigation, after which "all parties involved" were questioned.

No other details were immediately released, and the sheriff's office said it would provide additional information as it becomes available.