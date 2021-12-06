1 killed in crash along U.S. 27 in Lake County

article

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a fatal crash just before 7 p.m. on Monday.

The crash occurred in Lake County on U.S. Highway 27 at El Presidente Blvd. and involved three vehicles.

One driver was pronounced deceased on scene, while two other drivers were transported by helicopter to hospitals – one to Ocala Regional Medical Center and the other to Orlando Health.

Southbound lanes of U.S. 27 were blocked for several hours while the FHP investigated.

The deceased has been identified an 82-year-old man from Okahumpka. The two airlifted patients have been identified as a 36-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, both from Clermont.

