1 person dead after house fire in Ocala, firefighters say

Stream FOX 35 News:

An Ocala resident has died due to injuries sustained in a house fire Friday night, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Around 9:32 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 1900 block of Northwest 24th Court after receiving multiple calls reporting a fire in the area, a news release said.

Upon arrival, responding units found a single-story residential building with flames visible through a front, left-side window, firefighters said. Neighbors informed first responders that a person was still inside and the side door was open.

After entering the home, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and low visibility before discovering the victim unresponsive, as stated by the fire rescue. The person was immediately removed from the home and given aid, according to the news release.

Crews returned to the home, located the fire in the attic, and began extinguishing it at the source, the fire rescue reported. The fire was knocked down by 9:49 p.m. and fully extinguished by 10:00 p.m., firefighters added.

The individual was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Prevention Division, Ocala Police Department, Marion County Fire Rescue, Ocala Utilities, and the State Fire Marshal's Office also responded, the news release noted.



