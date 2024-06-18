1 person killed, another injured in Alachua County crash: FHP

Stream FOX 35 News

On Tuesday afternoon, one person was killed after a crash in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on SW 24th Avenue, around 2:50 p.m.

According to the incident report, a 78-year-old woman was driving her Chevrolet Tahoe and was traveling eastbound on SW 24th Avenue near SW 117th Street when the Tahoe veered off her lane and collided with the side of a Ford pickup truck that was pulling a utility trailer westbound. The Tahoe also hit the front section of the trailer.

After the collision, both vehicles rested on separate sides of the road.

The 78-year-old driver was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The 41-year-old driver of the Ford pickup truck had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.