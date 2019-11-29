10 of the best Black Friday sales and where to get them

article

Black Friday is here and many retailers have already started offering special holiday deals, even as far back as October, because of the shorter holiday season.

Last month, Walmart announced it would begin holiday deals as early as Oct. 25, and on Nov. 6 Target kicked off its "HoliDeals" program.

Even though Black Friday may have traditionally involved waking up before dawn to get great deals in-store on holiday gifts, the day has become somewhat "symbolic," according to PwC's Holiday Outlook 2019.

The report found that only 36 percent of people will be shopping on Black Friday, which is down from 59 percent of shoppers in 2015 and 51 percent of shoppers in 2016.

That drop may be because of the age of online shopping and Cyber Monday deals.

According to USA Today, whether they've been labeled as "Black Friday" deals or not, there are still plenty of great deals out there.

