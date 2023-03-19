10 recalled items you may have that could injure you

Companies voluntarily issue recalls for their products when they are deemed unsafe for consumers.

It is a method for manufacturers to correct or remove products from store shelves that could pose a hazard.

Here are at least 10 items that have been recalled so far this month, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

Sunbeam Queen Size Heated Blankets

About 43,000 of Sunbeam's queen-sized blankets with model number 32810027 have been recalled because officials say the blankets can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

(Photo via U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the product. For a full refund, contact its distributor, Star Elite.

The recalled blankets were sold online at Amazon.com and small independent stores nationwide from September 2022 through January 2023 for about $120.

Anker Power Banks

The Anker 535 Power Banks have been recalled because they can overheat and pose a fire hazard.

(Photo via Anker)

The recalled power banks were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Anker.com, Amazon.com and eBay.com from October 2022 through January 2023.

Consumers should stop using the product and contact Fantasia Trading to receive a full refund.

Fredericksburg Farms Candles

Fredericksburg Farms has recalled its 10-ounce scented candles with glass lids after receiving reports of consumers getting lacerations on their hands after the glass candle jars broke. The company says the glass lids are too tight and could cause the jar to break when the lid is taken off, posing a laceration hazard.

(Photo via U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Consumers can find a list of the 15 candles affected by this recall by clicking here. The candles were sold at Buc-ee’s stores and other smaller gift shops in the South and Southwest United States and online at www.fbgfarms.com from October 2022 through February 2023.

Mockingbird Single Strollers

At least 25,000 more Mockingbird single strollers have been recalled because the lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller.

Officials are urging consumers to immediately stop using the product and contact Mockingbird to receive a free frame reinforcement kit.

Image of the recalled Mockingbird single-to-double stroller. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The strollers were manufactured in China and sold at Target stores nationwide and online at hellomockingbird.com, babylist.com, goodbuygear.com and target.com.

In November 2022, 149,000 single-to-double strollers were recalled for posing the same falling risk to children.

IKEA LETTAN Mirrors

About 22,400 LETTAN mirrors sold by IKEA have been recalled by the company because the plastic fittings that attach the mirror to the wall can break, causing the mirror to fall, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

(Photo via IKEA)

If you have this product, you're urged to stop using the mirror and contact IKEA for a free set of replacement wall fittings and instructions. Consumers may also return the item to any IKEA store for a full refund (receipt required).

YETI Soft Coolers and Gear Cases

About 1.9 million of YETI's soft coolers and gear cases have been recalled because its magnet-lined closures can fail and result in detached magnets, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested.

Officials say to stop using the product and contact the company for a refund or replacement item.

The products were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Academy Sports + Outdoors, YETI and other stores nationwide and online at www.yeti.com and www.amazon.com from March 2018 to January 2023.

Polaris ATV

About 80,000 Polaris' Sportsman ATVs have been recalled because an "improperly assembled wiring harness can contact the brake line and/or vehicle frame during use which can result in a loss of the use of the front brakes and/or fire, posing fire and crash hazards," officials said. The recall affects the 2021-2023 Sportsman 450 and 570 ATVs.

(Photo via U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled ATVs and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair.

TJX Office Chairs

About 81,000 of TJX's office chairs have been recalled because the back of the chair can detach or break from the seat base when someone is seated, posing a fall risk.

Consumers have reported injuries including contusions, strains, numbness, bruising and one person reported a concussion, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

TJX Companies recalls nearly 82,000 office chairs over a potential fall hazard. (Consumer Product Safety Commission) Expand

Consumers are urged to "immediately" stop using the chairs and to contact TJX on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund, according to safety regulators.

They can also bring the chairs back to any Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods or Homesense store for a full refund.

Epoch Everlasting Play Toys

Epoch Everlasting Play LLC recalled all of its Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets that were sold with bottle and pacifier accessories after the toys were reportedly involved in the deaths of two children.

The recall affects more than 3.2 million units, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission report. Parents are asked to immediately remove the recalled bottle and pacifier accessories because they pose a choking hazard.

Epoch Everlasting Play LLC recalled all of its Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets that were sold with bottle and pacifier accessories from 2000 to 2021 on March 9 due to a choking hazard. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The toys were sold for $10 to $80 at various stores nationwide including Walmart and Meijer, as well as online on Amazon and the Calico Critters website. They were available from January 2000 through December 2021.

Consumers can contact the company for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled items along with contact information and confirmation of destruction or receive a free replacement accessory.

Baby Crib Bumpers

Consumers are urged to stop using NO1 and NO2 baby crib bumpers because infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the crib bumper in a position that obstructs breathing.

(Photo via U.S,. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The items were sold online at Aliexpress.com and Temu.com from November 2022 through January 2023.

You can contact Meiling Hou for a full refund.