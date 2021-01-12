10,000-room Evermore Orlando Resort opening near Disney World

article

For visitors to Central Florida looking for a luxury vacation home rental with hotel-quality standards, Evermore Orlando Resort might be just what you are looking for.

The new billion-dollar, 10,000-room resort is set to open near Walt Disney World. The 1,100-acre property will feature a large-scale community of homes solely built for the purpose of vacation renting.

"With the launch of the Evermore project, Dart is introducing an entirely new hospitality category that will change the landscape of vacation rental homes," says Christopher Kelsey, President of Dart Interests. "We are creating the first-ever wholly owned, large-scale community of purpose-built vacation rental homes and operating them with hotel-quality standards and world-class resort amenities. Our approach solves the #1 problem for vacation renters: uncertainty in the quality of the home. Almost all vacation rentals are owned by individuals, each with their own unique tastes and willingness to maintain the properties. Our centralized ownership model makes it possible for our guests to be certain that they are getting a first-class home with superior safety standards."

The first phase will open in 2023 with homes ranging from 2 to 11 bedrooms. There will be single homes to villas, flats, and hotel guestrooms.

"The plans include 69 houses ranging in size from five to eleven bedrooms. Beyond vacation homes, the resort complex will also offer 76 four-bedroom flats, 41 two and four-bedroom villas and a luxury Conrad hotel which will offer sophisticated design, best-in-class amenities and intuitive service to provide an exceptional travel experience in Orlando," according to a press release.

As far as amenities:

A massive 20-acre tropical beach complex and Evermore Bay, an 8-acre crystalline water amenity byCrystal Lagoons

The surrounding beach areas will feature zero entry swim areas, bars, cabanas, private fire-pits and an aquatic adventure area with a waterslide, rope swing and watersports of all kinds

A lively food hall & gourmet market

A casual resort restaurant featuring views overlooking both the golf course and Bay

A two-story Boathouse that will serve weddings and private events

A new 18-hole Nicklaus Design course will open with the resort and pay homage to the legacy of golf excellence at Grand Cypress

Danny Hughes, Executive Vice President and President, Americas, Hilton, said they are excited to expand in the Orlando market.

"Conrad Orlando at Evermore will undoubtedly be a sought-after destination for Orlando travelers and will provide guests with outstanding service and impactful experiences when they visit the city."