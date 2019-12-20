12-foot, nearly 1000 pound great white shark has pinged off the coast of Florida

article

With less than a week to go before Christmas, Ironbound, a nearly 1,000-pound great white shark, is zipping down the coast of Florida, according to OCEARCH.

On Wednesday the 12-foot,4-inch great white shark, pinged at 7:25 a.m. off the coast of Melbourne.

According to Florida Today, this is the first time Ironbound has pinged here.

"Who thinks white shark Ironbound’s steady push south means he’s headed for the Gulf of Mexico and who thinks he will turn around at the last moment?" the research group asked on social media.

It was less than a week ago that OCEARCH tweeted that three great white sharks -- Ironbound, Cabot, and Sydney -- had pinged off the coast of Jacksonville all within days of each other. A fourth great white shark, Montauk, pinged on Dec. 4 off the coast of Daytona Beach.

