12-year-old Florida girl hit by car donates organs, saves 4 lives

A 12-year-old girl who was killed after being hit by a car while crossing State Road A1A in central Florida donated her organs on Christmas Day, according to her father.

Mark Nelson told Florida Today that Sophia Nelson helped save the lives of four children by donating her organs.

Staff at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando paid tribute to Sophia during her “honor walk” on her way to the surgical ward, Nelson said. During the ceremony, attendees listened to a recording of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing."

“Every Christmas when I hear that song, I’ll remember my angel saving four other lives with her last act,” he said.

Sophia was a sixth grader at Surfside Elementary in Satellite Beach.

Police say the crash happened Sunday afternoon, just days before Christmas, as the girl was crossing the road in a mid-block crosswalk.

Nelson said his daughter pressed the button and activated the lights, waited for several cars to pass, then stepped into the crosswalk during a “long gap” before the next car. But the oncoming vehicle failed to stop and struck her, he said.

They were returning home from the beach with her grandfather, Andy, and dog, Coal, to wrap Christmas presents and prepare for a holiday party.

Sophia suffered very serious injuries and was transported to the Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando. She succumbed to her injuries on Christmas.