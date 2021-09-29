Sheriff: Teen sends apology letter to Volusia deputies following shootout

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has released the apology letter written by the 14-year-old girl who allegedly got into a shootout with deputies back in June.

Deputies said a 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy ran away from a group home in Enterprise broke into an unoccupied home. As Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home, the children started firing at them with firearms they’ve found inside, officials said.

PHOTOS: Bullet holes riddle home after kids use AK-47, shotgun in shootout with deputies, sheriff says

The girl was shot multiple times but survived. The boy surrendered to deputies. No deputies were injured.

"The young lady did write an apology letter to us, that she was sorry for shooting at us and she hopes the deputies can find it in their heart to forgive her," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

The sheriff's office released the letter to FOX 35 News.

The letter reads in part, "I was scared for my life! I did not known [know] what I was thinking! Oh God, I gotten myself into a lot!!!"

She has been charged as an adult on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, burglary of a dwelling while armed with a firearm and criminal mischief. The boy is facing juvenile charges. They both remain in custody.

RELATED: 'Don't make me do this!': Body cam video shows shootout involving children

Eight central Florida sheriff’s deputies have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.