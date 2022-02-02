Orlando-area teen remains in coma after hit-and-run crash

Timber Creek High School junior Joshua Sims has been in a coma at Orlando Regional Medical Center since having emergency surgery early Saturday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Sims, 16, was on Colonial Drive when he was hit by a car that kept going.

"It’s devastating. Can you imagine leaving anyone in the road like that? And, my son just lying there?" Jennifer Bennett said as she tried to fight back tears. "He was skating to meet up with some friends at the Waterford Lakes Town Center. He hit the windshield at probably 50 mph and has extensive brain injuries."

Troopers tell FOX 35 News a witness reported that a blue Ford Focus hit Sim and the driver kept going, then pulled into a nearby Circle K parking lot where occupants got out of the car and got into another car and took off.

The victim's father, Jeremiah Sims, tells FOX 35 News that he has done some investigating of his own.

"We have witnesses who saw who was driving who saw everybody who was involved," Sims said.

He wants to those people why they left his son lying on the busy road.

"If you knew Josh, you would not have done that. Sure it was an accident I get that. If you knew my Josh you would not have driven off. He’s just an amazing kid. The anger that I feel he would not approve of," Sims said of his son, who suffered extensive injuries.

"His left side has an orbital fracture, and they removed two blood clots in surgery, and they’ve been draining fluid from his brain," Bennett said.

She said her son also has some cracks in his vertebrae. She has been sitting at Josh’s bedside along with his dad and his older brother praying he wakes up and recovers.

"It’s devastating. I still feel like I’m somewhat in shock. I can’t believe this happened to my baby," Bennett said.

Bennett’s best friend started a GoFundMe account to help the family pay for Josh’s medical bills and recovery.

