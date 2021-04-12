1,613 new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida on Monday; 35 deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 1,613 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with an additional 35 deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 2,125,846, with 34,05 Florida resident deaths and 664 non-Florida resident deaths.

State health officials say 4,447,965 have been fully vaccinated in Florida as of Sunday. This includes 3,974,549 who have completed two-dose vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna and 473,416 who have completed the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Across the state, 3,184 people are currently hospitalized with a "primary" diagnosis of COVID-19. The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

The recent positivity rate of the state population reported by the Florida Department of Health has hovered around 7%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 128,7005 and 1,214 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 41,191 and 489 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 40,094 cases and 740 deaths. Bervard County closely mirrors Volusia with 38,547 cases but has recorded more deaths at 831.

Advertisement

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.