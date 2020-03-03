2 arrested after 118 dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in north Florida

article

Over 100 dogs have been rescued from deplorable conditions in north Florida, authorities said.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested two people for felony animal cruelty after serving a search and seizure warrant at a home.

Investigators found 118 dogs at the home, with most living outside in a fenced-in area.

Photos from the scene showed dozens of dogs penned in a muddy area strewn with trash.

"Most of the dogs were in need of veterinary care for a variety of conditions, as a result of neglect," the sheriff's office said.

All of the dogs were surrendered to authorities and will be treated by veterinarians before being put up for adoption.

Deputies arrested 53-year-old Cheryl Grau Articas and 78-year-old William Richard Grau, who each face 118 counts of felony animal cruelty.

Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John said it was the worst case of animal hoarding and neglect that he's seen in his 40-year law enforcement career.