2 arrested after entering Lake Mary High School for a 'bounty', prompting brief lockdown: affidavit

Two Seminole High School students were arrested Monday after they entered Lake Mary High School, claiming they were there for a "bounty," according to an arrest affidavit.

Zion Hooks and Jeremiah Parker – both 19 years old – were arrested on charges of trespassing on school grounds and disturbing the peace of a school function.

On Monday morning, both students arrived in Parker's vehicle and entered Lake Mary High's main building through the school's multipurpose room and into the main hallway.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the two students used the school's solar eclipse event on Monday to co-mingle with students and gain access to the school. It remains unclear at this time how the students got off campus at Seminole High School.

"An after action meeting was conducted with our School Safety team, as part of our normal procedure, to address this and find ways to mitigate this from occurring in the future," Lemma said.

Leon Hooks (left) and Jeremiah Parker (right) were arrested Monday after they entered Lake Mary High School, according to deputies. (Photos via Seminole County Sheriffs Office)

While on campus, they spoke with a student in front of the school's auditorium and told her that they were on campus for a "bounty," the affidavit stated. No other details regarding the "bounty" were immediately released by law enforcement.

That student alerted school officials and resource deputies and a search began for the two students.

School surveillance video captured the pair entering the school's multipurpose room at 11:01 a.m. The two then headed to the school's main hallway during a class change before the school's first lunch, investigators said.

At 11:20 a.m., the school was placed under a Code Red lockdown because officials could not find the two students.

The school remained on lockdown for 45 minutes until the pair were located and taken into custody. They did not have weapons on them when they were located.