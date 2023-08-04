2 children rushed to hospital after near drownings at Give Kids The World Village, officials say

Two children who nearly drowned are being treated at the hospital, according to the Kissimmee Fire Department.

KFD said it responded to the "near-drowning" cases inside the Give Kids The World Village of N. Bass Road. Both children, ages 3 and 8, were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children – one child was transported by helicopter and another by ambulance.

MORE HEADLINES:

Give Kids The World confirmed to FOX 35 News that there was an incident at its pool on Friday. No other details were immediately released as an organization spokesperson said they want to respect the privacy of their families. It added that the safety and health of their families are top priorities.

The non-profit resort provides free week-long vacations to critically ill children and their families from all over the world.