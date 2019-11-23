2 injured after 'large roof assembly' falls on construction workers at Viera hotel

article

Two construction workers were injured on Saturday after a roof being lifted on to a hotel they were working on fell from a crane.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said on Twitter that 1 person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the other was flown as a trauma alert.

According to Fire Rescue, the incident happened at a hotel that is under construction in Viera. Officials said a large roof assembly being hoisted by a crane fell on two workers, trapping them.

"Construction workers used heavy equipment prior to BCFR arrival to free workers," Fire Rescue tweeted.