2 killed in fiery Ocala crash involving 2 vehicles

Two people were killed in a crash on Tuesday evening in Ocala.

According to the Ocala Police Department, at 8:23 p.m., OPD received a call about a crash involving two vehicles, a car and an SUV, near the 1500 block of SE 36th Ave. When officers arrived, the car was fully engulfed in flames. Ocala Fire Rescue arrived and extinguished the flames within minutes.

Officers said the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles, a man and woman, died at the scene. No other details were immediately released.