Expand / Collapse search

2 Mega Millions lottery tickets worth $1M each sold in Florida

By Aurielle Eady
Published  April 24, 2024 10:55am EDT
News
FOX 35 Orlando

How to save money & stay cool in summer heat

As the "heat dome" continues to hover over Florida, bringing with it scorching temperatures, FOX 35's Deborah Choe shares a handful of ways to help keep the house cool.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Check your tickets! Two lucky lottery players in Florida won $1 million each during a Mega Millions drawing on April 23.

The winning numbers drawn were 11-17-33-39-43 and mega ball 14.

MORE LOTTERY HEADLINES:

The tickets were sold at the following locations, according to the Florida Lottery:

  • Circle K: 101 Buena Ventura Boulevard (Kissimmee)
  • Presidente Spuermaket: 2199 NW 36th Street (Miami)

No one won the $202 million top prize, causing the Mega Millions jackpot to roll over to an estimated $228 million.

The next drawing will be held on Friday, April 26.