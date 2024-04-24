2 Mega Millions lottery tickets worth $1M each sold in Florida

Check your tickets! Two lucky lottery players in Florida won $1 million each during a Mega Millions drawing on April 23.

The winning numbers drawn were 11-17-33-39-43 and mega ball 14.

The tickets were sold at the following locations, according to the Florida Lottery:

Circle K: 101 Buena Ventura Boulevard (Kissimmee)

Presidente Spuermaket: 2199 NW 36th Street (Miami)

No one won the $202 million top prize, causing the Mega Millions jackpot to roll over to an estimated $228 million.

The next drawing will be held on Friday, April 26.