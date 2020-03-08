2 people walking in outside travel lane on I-75 fatally struck by four vehicles, FHP says

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that two pedestrians are dead after being hit by four vehicles on I-75 in Sumter County.

They said that the incident occurred on Saturday night on I-75 near mile-marker 330 for S.R. 44.

Four vehicles were reportedly traveling northbound when each vehicle successively hit two pedestrians walking in the outside travel lane.

MORE NEWS: Police: Man shot at ex-girlfriend at Orlando apartment complex, fled scene

Both pedestrians suffered fatal injuries, FHP confirmed.

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest news out of Central Florida.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live