Stream FOX 35 News

A Florida woman who was walking along an Orange County Road was hit and killed after a car veered off the road, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on S Apopka Vineland Road (SR-535) near Lake Buena Vista Factory Stores Drive.

A 20-year-old Kissimmee woman was driving her Toyota Corolla southbound on SR-535 when she "failed to maintain" the southbound lane and veered onto the unpaved shoulder striking a 444-year-old Lakeland woman. She died at the scene.

The driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.