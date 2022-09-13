23-year-old dead after Gainesville crash involving SUV, motorcycle

A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash involving an SUV Tuesday morning in Gainesville.

Gainesville police said they received several calls around 6:31 a.m. referencing a traffic crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in the area of SW Archer Road & Clark Butler Boulevard.

Several "units" arrived at the crash and located the driver of the motorcycle in the roadway with "obvious signs of head trauma," police said.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Gainesville Police Department said they are conducting an ongoing traffic homicide investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the man.