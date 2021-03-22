2,862 new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida on Monday, 37 new deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,862 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now at 2,011,211.

Total resident deaths now stand at 32,779, which represents an increase of 37 since Sunday, while a total of 629 non-Floridians have died in the state.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Monday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 2,896.

The recent positivity rate of the state population reported by the Florida Department of Health has hovered around 7%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 120,412 and 1,169 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 38,723 and 473 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 36,785 cases and 697 deaths. Bervard County closely mirrors Volusia with 36,306 cases but has recorded more deaths at 789.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Statewide, 4,955,264 have received their first vaccine dose. Meanwhile, 2,740,267 have completed both rounds.

