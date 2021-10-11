article

The 29th annual Biketoberfest kicks off on Thursday and organizers say they expect around 125,000 visitors during this year's rally.

Ahead of the big event, the Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) is hoping for "a safe environment where residents and visitors can move with

a minimum of traffic issues," and offer these details:

Those wishing to enter or leave beachside are encouraged to use the bridges at International Speedway or Seabreeze/Oakridge boulevards.

Excessive pipe noise is prohibited by Florida law and Daytona Beach city ordinance. Motorcycles must have mufflers. Violations will be enforced!

DBPD will not be implementing the "Pink P" for beachside access this year on any of the high-rise bridges or the Main Street drawbridge.

"Motorcycles Only" will be in effect for Main Street. Other vehicles will be directed elsewhere or must receive special permission to access.

Curbside parking on Main Street will be limited to allow for greater physical distancing on the sidewalks.

Motorcyclists arriving and leaving festival areas via residential streets should proceed with extra caution due to pedestrian traffic.

Police will enforce designated residential/decal parking restrictions in specific areas, especially on beachside. Check for signs before you park!

MAIN STREET



Side street traffic heading north/south between Auditorium Boulevard and Harvey Street may be restricted during events. Affected roadways include:

Oleander Avenue

Wild Olive Street

Grandview Avenue

Hollywood Avenue

In order to ensure traffic flow, special traffic patterns may go into effect for motorcycle riders who want to access Main Street. Those are as follows:



Atlantic Avenue/State Road A1A:



NORTHBOUND: Turn left (west) on International Speedway Boulevard and then right (north) on Peninsula Drive. Please avoid trying to turn left

(west) onto Main Street from Atlantic Avenue.

SOUTHBOUND: Go to the right lane. Upon reaching Main Street, you may be able to turn right (west), depending on the amount of traffic. If not, continue south and turn right (west) on International Speedway Boulevard, then turn right (north) on Peninsula Drive.

Peninsula Drive:



NORTHBOUND: Remain on Peninsula Drive until you get to Main Street, then turn right (east).

SOUTHBOUND: Turn left (east) on Oakridge Boulevard to Atlantic Avenue, then turn right (south) and head to Main Street.



It may be necessary to restrict traffic on the Main Street Bridge during peak event times to facilitate movement of emergency vehicles.

NORTH BEACH STREET



There will be motorcycle-only parking on selected areas of North Beach Street. These areas will be clearly marked by signage. Expect heavy traffic around Indian Motorcycle Company (290 N. Beach St.)



