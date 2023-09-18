2nd man arrested for allegedly hanging neo-Nazi banners over I-4 in Orlando

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) on Monday announced the arrest of a second man accused of hanging antisemitic banners over Interstate 4 in Orlando earlier this year.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office took Anthony Altick, 36, into custody on Sunday on an FDLE warrant. Another accused neo-Nazi demonstrator, Jason Brown, 48, of Cape Canaveral, was arrested last week.

Investigators said Altick and Brown placed banners along a fence on the Daryl Carter Parkway I-4 overpass on June 10, 2023, without receiving written permission – a violation of a new state law. The banners included swastika flags and racist messages that hung directly over the roadway, according to the FDLE, which was assisted in the investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 269, which includes provisions that prohibit individuals from displaying or projecting images onto a building, structure, or property without permission.



There are currently two outstanding arrest warrants for additional demonstrators who live out of state and whose actions were in violation of newly enacted state law, the FDLE said in a news release. Altick will be charged with criminal mischief.



