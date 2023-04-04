3 acts of violence against Florida teens believed to be connected

Three teenagers were shot in Marion County over the past week, two of whom have died from their injuries and authorities believe the shootings may be connected.

Two victims were located within a half-mile of each other in Ocklawaha, and the third was found in a lake about 10 miles away, according to investigators.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the first of the three victims, identified as 16-year-old Layla Silvernail. Silvernail was found by deputies, shot on the side of the road in Ocklawaha in the area of Forest Lakes Park on SE 183rd Avenue Road last Thursday. She remains in critical condition at the hospital.

The following morning, deputies responded to SE 94th Street and SE 188th Court in reference to a 17-year-old boy lying beside the road, dead from a gunshot wound.

Then on Saturday, deputies responded to the area of Malauka Loop and Malauka Loop Trace in reference to reports that a vehicle was partially submerged at the edge of a lake. Members of the MCSO Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Unit, and Underwater Recovery Team responded to collect evidence and recover the vehicle that belongs to Silvernail. After obtaining a search warrant, a third victim was located. The 16-year-old girl had also sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

"Someone out there knows something. Word travels fast, but we want you to have accurate information and not rumors. Limited information is available right now because this case is active," said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in bringing closure to this case, please call Detective Ryan Stith at 352-368-3542. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-22 in your tip.