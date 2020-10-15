3 charged in 2019 Cocoa Beach motel shooting

Cocoa Beach police officers have made arrests in a deadly shooting at an area hotel that occurred in Nov. 2019.

Lonnie T. Robinson, 24, James B. Byer, 27, and Kaelea A. Wellington, 24, all of Cocoa, have been charged for their alleged involvement in the shooting death of Shawn M. McGraw, 46, at the Fawlty Towers Motel, 100 E. Cocoa Beach Cswy.

Investigators with the Cocoa Beach Police Department developed probable cause to charge Robinson and Byer with first-degree felony murder and attempted robbery with a firearm. Arrest affidavits for Robinson and Byer were delivered to the Brevard County jail where both are currently in custody for unrelated charges and are being held on a no-bond status.

A warrant for first-degree felony murder and attempted robbery with a firearm was obtained for Wellington, who was arresed on Thursday afternoon. Wellington was transported to the Brevard County jail and is being held on a no-bond status.

“The investigative skill and tenacity of our team to gather the critical evidence needed in this complex case, while having to overcome pandemic-related obstacles, are commendable,” said Chief Scott Rosenfeld.

Although three individuals have been charged, this investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone who may have information pertinent to this case is asked to contact the Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3251.